VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

