VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34. 5,764,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,928,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 948,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.