Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,129,014 shares of company stock worth $9,818,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

