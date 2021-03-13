Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $37,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Veracyte stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.