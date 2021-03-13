Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

