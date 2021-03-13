Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.05. 1,393,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,089. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.