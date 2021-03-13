Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,548.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 244,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 235,164 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. 1,128,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,469. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

