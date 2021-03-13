Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after acquiring an additional 456,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,045 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. 265,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

