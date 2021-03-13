Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $59.92. 4,388,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

