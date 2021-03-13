Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.61. 3,389,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,160. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $397.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.98.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

