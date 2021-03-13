Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National makes up 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

LNC traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. 1,113,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.