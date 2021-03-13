Veritable L.P. Buys 49,647 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

