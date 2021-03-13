Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

