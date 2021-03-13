Veritable L.P. Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $290.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,258. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

