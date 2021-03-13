Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

