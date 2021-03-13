Veritable L.P. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.35. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

