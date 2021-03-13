Veritable L.P. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,707,000 after buying an additional 1,488,696 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,311,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,676,000 after buying an additional 256,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830,074 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

