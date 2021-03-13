Veritable L.P. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,024. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

