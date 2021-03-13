Veritable L.P. Has $3.36 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $50,622,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

PSX stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

