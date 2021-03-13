Veritable L.P. Has $882,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 308,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

