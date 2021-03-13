Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

