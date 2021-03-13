Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,344,000 after buying an additional 1,203,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after buying an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 714,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,105. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

