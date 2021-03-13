Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

DFS opened at $102.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.