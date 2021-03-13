Veritable L.P. Sells 504 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.79. 5,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

