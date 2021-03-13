Veritable L.P. Sells 63,492 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,492 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.