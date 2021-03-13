Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 217,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QCOM stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

