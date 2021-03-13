Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock remained flat at $$176.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,855. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.14. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

