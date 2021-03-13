VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VTEQ opened at $0.32 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

