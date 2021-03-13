Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

