Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,925 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

