Veriti Management LLC Invests $97,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.