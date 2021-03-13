Veriti Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $73,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.84 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

