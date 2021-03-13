Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AAR stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

