Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.