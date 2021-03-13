Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

QSR opened at $63.73 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,881,475.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.