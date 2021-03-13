Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,435 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,768 shares of company stock worth $4,408,620 in the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.