Veriti Management LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,264,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,242 shares of company stock worth $14,851,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

