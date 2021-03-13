Veriti Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.