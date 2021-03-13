Veriti Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,231 shares of company stock worth $23,768,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

