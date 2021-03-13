Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itron by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Itron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 564,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.