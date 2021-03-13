Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

