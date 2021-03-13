Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 1,793,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,825,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $71.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.