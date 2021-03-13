Vidya Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Vidya token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $2.09 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 230.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,721,364 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

