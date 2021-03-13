Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $46.82

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.82, but opened at $75.41. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 89,299 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

