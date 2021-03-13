Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBBF. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt lowered Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

