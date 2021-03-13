VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. VirTra has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

