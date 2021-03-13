Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the February 11th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,163,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 714,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 185,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 175,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 212,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,958. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

