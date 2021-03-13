Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

