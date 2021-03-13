Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIZSF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Vizsla Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Vizsla Resources Company Profile

Vizsla Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

