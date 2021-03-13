Volution Group plc (FAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on May 4th

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FAN opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £728.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.81.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.